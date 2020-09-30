Marietta Pesel
Speedway IN - Marietta Arthur Pesel, 95, passed away quietly on September 26th, 2020, at home in her favorite easy chair. She was born in Fishers, IN, graduated from Sheridan High School, and after living for a brief period in California, lived in Speedway since 1956. A lifelong volunteer, her activities included: Cub Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout leader, Meals on Wheels driver, Northwest Manor Nursing Home social aide, and North Wayne Elementary tutor. She also volunteered at Fletcher Place and the St. Christopher's School library. She was a member of United Methodist Women, Church Women United, League of Women Voters, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Theo. She was active in the Speedway United Methodist Church, and its Morning Glory Circle. At her Parke County lakefront cottage, she welcomed friends and family for thirty-three years. She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-seven years, Harry F. Pesel. She is survived by her children William (Christine), Merc Pesel-Thompson (Jim), J Jeffrey (Marva), David (Jacqueline), and grandson Brent Pesel (Amanda). Funeral services and burial arrangements are being handled by Conkle Funeral Home in Speedway. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 3rd, between 9:30 - 11:00AM, with the funeral to follow. For those unable to attend in person, please join us on Zoom; the link is available on the Conkle website. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com
