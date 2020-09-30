1/1
Marietta Pesel
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marietta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marietta Pesel

Speedway IN - Marietta Arthur Pesel, 95, passed away quietly on September 26th, 2020, at home in her favorite easy chair. She was born in Fishers, IN, graduated from Sheridan High School, and after living for a brief period in California, lived in Speedway since 1956. A lifelong volunteer, her activities included: Cub Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout leader, Meals on Wheels driver, Northwest Manor Nursing Home social aide, and North Wayne Elementary tutor. She also volunteered at Fletcher Place and the St. Christopher's School library. She was a member of United Methodist Women, Church Women United, League of Women Voters, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Theo. She was active in the Speedway United Methodist Church, and its Morning Glory Circle. At her Parke County lakefront cottage, she welcomed friends and family for thirty-three years. She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-seven years, Harry F. Pesel. She is survived by her children William (Christine), Merc Pesel-Thompson (Jim), J Jeffrey (Marva), David (Jacqueline), and grandson Brent Pesel (Amanda). Funeral services and burial arrangements are being handled by Conkle Funeral Home in Speedway. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 3rd, between 9:30 - 11:00AM, with the funeral to follow. For those unable to attend in person, please join us on Zoom; the link is available on the Conkle website. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved