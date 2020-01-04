|
Marilyn Ann "Granny B" Bardon
Indianapolis - Marilyn Ann "Granny B" Bardon 77, Indianapolis, died December 31, 2019 of interstitial lung disease. The daughter of Alphonse Francis Wiwi and Fern Margaret Dudley Wiwi, Marilyn was born at Mercy Hospital in Hamilton, Ohio on October 19, 1942. She was raised on her family's farm in Union County, Indiana. The Franciscan Sisters of Oldenberg played a significant role in her entire life. She received religious education classes and music lessons as a child, at both St. Mary Church in Oxford, Ohio and St. Michael Church in Brookville, Indiana. She was involved in 4-H throughout her youth, serving as the 4-H County Fair Queen in 1961. She graduated from Union High School in 1960. Marilyn earned a BA from Marian College in Indianapolis and a Masters of Education from Indiana Wesleyan. In 1964, she began teaching at St. Michael the Archangel School in Indianapolis, where she remained employed for the next 43 years. Throughout her teaching career, she worked with some of the finest and most dedicated educators ever assembled. Marilyn met John "Don" Douglas Bardon while teaching at St. Michael and they were married at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Indianapolis on July 8, 1972. Marilyn and Don dedicated their lives to their family and the families of St. Michael Parish and Cardinal Ritter High School, both receiving the Msgr. Albert Busald and St. John Bosco awards from the Archdiocese for their lifetime of support. Marilyn is survived by her brothers, Paul Wiwi (Beverly), Mark Wiwi (Suzanne); sister-in-law, Laura Bardon; son, Jeb (Kristie Carter); daughter Elizabeth (Tyron Hunt); grandchildren, Trey, Emma, and Tatum Hunt, Zoe and Marina Bardon. Granny B was a lifelong cheerleader, from pompoms to cowbells, from the Union Patriots, St. Malachy Shamrocks, Marian Knights, Reds, Pacers, and Colts, to the St. Michael Crusaders, Ritter Raiders, and Shortridge Blue Devils, Granny B rooted for those she loved, especially her grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday, January 7,at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park North from 3 to 8 p.m. with Rite of Christian Burial at St. Michael the Archangel Church at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Donations may be made to Cardinal Ritter High School-Marilyn Bardon Scholarship Fund or the Oldenberg Sisters of St. Francis-Care of the Retired Sisters Fund, PO BOX 100, Oldenberg, IN 47036.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020