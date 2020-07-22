Marilyn Ann Bevington



Indianapolis - Age 77, passed from this earth to her heavenly home July 21, 2020. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and a dear friend to many. She enjoyed being a homemaker. Marilyn was born January 23, 1943 in Indianapolis to Mary and Jennings (Frank) Ferguson, who preceded her in death.



A graduate of Ben Davis High School. She was an administrative insurance clerk. She married Robert B. Bevington December 29.1963. This marriage brought forth two sons, Robert A. and Brian K. Bevington, who reside in Indianapolis.



One of the most enjoyable memories during this marriage was the trip to Europe, which included visits to nine countries in twenty-two days. She had many health problems during the last several years but kept a positive outlook on life.



Marilyn is survived by her two sons and her loving husband of fifty-six years, two sisters: Linda (George) Bauer of Florida and Kathy (Tom) Mahler of Brownsburg. She was a member of Gateway Community Methodist Church in Oaklandon.



Visitation will be from 9:30 am - 11 am on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services, 5215 N. Shadeland Ave, with a service to start at 11am at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held later the same day at 2pm at the Galveston Cemetery in Galveston, IN.









