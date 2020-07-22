1/1
Marilyn Ann Bevington
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Ann Bevington

Indianapolis - Age 77, passed from this earth to her heavenly home July 21, 2020. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and a dear friend to many. She enjoyed being a homemaker. Marilyn was born January 23, 1943 in Indianapolis to Mary and Jennings (Frank) Ferguson, who preceded her in death.

A graduate of Ben Davis High School. She was an administrative insurance clerk. She married Robert B. Bevington December 29.1963. This marriage brought forth two sons, Robert A. and Brian K. Bevington, who reside in Indianapolis.

One of the most enjoyable memories during this marriage was the trip to Europe, which included visits to nine countries in twenty-two days. She had many health problems during the last several years but kept a positive outlook on life.

Marilyn is survived by her two sons and her loving husband of fifty-six years, two sisters: Linda (George) Bauer of Florida and Kathy (Tom) Mahler of Brownsburg. She was a member of Gateway Community Methodist Church in Oaklandon.

Visitation will be from 9:30 am - 11 am on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services, 5215 N. Shadeland Ave, with a service to start at 11am at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held later the same day at 2pm at the Galveston Cemetery in Galveston, IN.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Lawrence
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Service
11:00 AM
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Lawrence
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Galveston Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Lawrence
5215 N Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
(317) 562-0145
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved