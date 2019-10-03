|
Marilyn Brooks
Marilyn Jean Brooks, 87, passed away surrounded by family on September 26, 2019 at her home Tulsa, OK. Marilyn was born January 23, 1932 in Elizaville, Indiana to Roe & Mallie Mantooth. She married Reid Brooks on April 9, 1960 in North Salem, Indiana.
Marilyn taught at various school corporations including Lebanon, Speedway, and IPS. Being a teacher was certainly her greatest professional accomplishment. One of her greatest life accomplishments was being a wife and mother. She spent most of her three children's growing years at home when she took a sabbatical from teaching to raise them. When Marilyn returned to teaching she pursued her masters at IUPUI in special education which was her focus at IPS until she retired. In retirement years, Marilyn and her late husband Reid enjoyed traveling to various destinations around the country and the world. Much of their travel was to see their children, grandchildren, and celebrate various events in their lives. Family was Marilyn's biggest joy in life.
Marilyn is survived by sisters Phyllis Kidd and Linda Lee; children Beth (Mike) Miller, Scott (Corri) Brooks, Matt (Kelly) Brooks; grandchildren Patrick (Meagan), Kristi (Brian), Carly (David), Mandy (John), Allie, Sadie and Charlie; God granddaughter Leyla (Aaron); great grandchildren Brooks and Maryetta; great God granddaughter Lucia. Marilyn is preceded in death by husband Reid and parents Roe and Mallie.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, at 3:00 p.m. at Porter & St. Pierre Funeral & Cremation Services, North Salem Chapel located at 6 South California Street, North Salem, IN 46165. Friends may call before the service from 1:00 - 3:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Vision Loss Support Group at Hendricks County Senior Services Center P.O. Box 448 Danville, IN 46122. Upon death, Marilyn has donated her body to the Oklahoma State University-Center of Health Science body donor program.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019