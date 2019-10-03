Services
Porter Funeral Home - North Salem
6 South California Street
North Salem, IN 46165
(765) 676-6220
For more information about
Marilyn Brooks
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Porter & St. Pierre Funeral & Cremation Services, North Salem Chapel
6 South California Street
North Salem, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Porter & St. Pierre Funeral & Cremation Services, North Salem Chapel
6 South California Street
North Salem, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Brooks


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Brooks Obituary
Marilyn Brooks

Marilyn Jean Brooks, 87, passed away surrounded by family on September 26, 2019 at her home Tulsa, OK. Marilyn was born January 23, 1932 in Elizaville, Indiana to Roe & Mallie Mantooth. She married Reid Brooks on April 9, 1960 in North Salem, Indiana.

Marilyn taught at various school corporations including Lebanon, Speedway, and IPS. Being a teacher was certainly her greatest professional accomplishment. One of her greatest life accomplishments was being a wife and mother. She spent most of her three children's growing years at home when she took a sabbatical from teaching to raise them. When Marilyn returned to teaching she pursued her masters at IUPUI in special education which was her focus at IPS until she retired. In retirement years, Marilyn and her late husband Reid enjoyed traveling to various destinations around the country and the world. Much of their travel was to see their children, grandchildren, and celebrate various events in their lives. Family was Marilyn's biggest joy in life.

Marilyn is survived by sisters Phyllis Kidd and Linda Lee; children Beth (Mike) Miller, Scott (Corri) Brooks, Matt (Kelly) Brooks; grandchildren Patrick (Meagan), Kristi (Brian), Carly (David), Mandy (John), Allie, Sadie and Charlie; God granddaughter Leyla (Aaron); great grandchildren Brooks and Maryetta; great God granddaughter Lucia. Marilyn is preceded in death by husband Reid and parents Roe and Mallie.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, at 3:00 p.m. at Porter & St. Pierre Funeral & Cremation Services, North Salem Chapel located at 6 South California Street, North Salem, IN 46165. Friends may call before the service from 1:00 - 3:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Vision Loss Support Group at Hendricks County Senior Services Center P.O. Box 448 Danville, IN 46122. Upon death, Marilyn has donated her body to the Oklahoma State University-Center of Health Science body donor program.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now