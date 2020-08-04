Marilyn Conner
Speedway - age 83. She is survived by her children Joel Conner, Lyndie Lawler, Karla Stai, siblings Maureen Jordan, Marleen Thrasher, Meredith (Susie) Ficklin, Bill O'Brien and Margaret Lalani, 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, August 6 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in their pavilion. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 am. Due to Covid please bring your own chair. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com
.