Marilyn Conner
Marilyn Conner

Speedway - age 83. She is survived by her children Joel Conner, Lyndie Lawler, Karla Stai, siblings Maureen Jordan, Marleen Thrasher, Meredith (Susie) Ficklin, Bill O'Brien and Margaret Lalani, 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, August 6 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in their pavilion. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 am. Due to Covid please bring your own chair. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
St. Stephen's Lutheran Church
AUG
6
Funeral service
11:30 AM
St. Stephen's Lutheran Church
