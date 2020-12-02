Marilyn Fredrick Buckhorn
Carmel - 85, passed away March 12, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis to the late William A., Sr. and Irene G. Fredrick. Marilyn was a 1953 graduate of Warren Central High School. After graduation, she began working for the Fort Harrison Adjutant General's Office before transferring to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) at Ent Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, CO. where Jim was stationed in the Army.
Marilyn was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Indianapolis and a current member of Cornerstone Lutheran Church, Carmel where she served on the Altar Guilds and Prayer Chains for over 30 years. Marilyn was a well-respected volunteer for Community East Hospital for over 30 years. She had a Servants Heart; always putting others needs before hers. She was a loving wife, mother and Grammy.
Marilyn truly enjoyed preparing holiday dinners for her family and her siblings for 50+ years, taking great care in preparing the home and food. One of the things she would always do was to make over 70 dozen cookies, of different kinds. along with fudge, and a beautiful wreath-shaped coffee cake, making sure that everyone got enough of their favorites.
Marilyn is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, James E. Buckhorn; son, Brad Buckhorn (Nanette); daughter, Lorrie Clevenger (Mark); grandsons, Ken Clevenger (Sarah), Timothy Buckhorn, Daniel Clevenger (Hannah)and James A. Buckhorn. She was preceded in death by three brothers; and two sisters.
Due to the events going on in the world today, Marilyn was laid to rest during a private burial at Washington Park East. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Lutheran Church Altar Guild, 4850 E. Main Street, Carmel, IN 46033. www.shirleybrothers.com
.