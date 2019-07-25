|
|
Marilyn Hawkins Grier, born in Indianapolis, Indiana on January 26, 1929, made her transition on July 20, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. She was the daughter of Coleman Benjamin Hawkins and Lucille Bolden Hawkins and had five siblings: Rosemary, John, Joan, Carlene and Elinor. All of whom preceded her in death.
After attending Crispus Attucks High School from 1943-1945, she transferred to the Lincoln Institute, an all-black boarding high school in Lincoln Ridge, Kentucky and graduated in the summer of 1946. After graduation, she met and married John Thomas Grier and gave birth to two daughters, Paula and Michal.
When she was a young woman, she worked as a hair model for the Madam C.J. Walker Company and was featured in their national ads. In 1954, she was crowned Miss Walker and rode on a float in a special parade that marked the occasion of the 17th annual convention of Walker beauticians and agents held in Indianapolis.
Ms. Grier was employed by the Diamond Chain Company for 30 years. Fifteen years after retiring, she moved to Dallas, Texas on September 19, 2009, to be with her daughters, Paula Grier and Michal Grier Simms.
In Dallas, she is survived by her two daughters and grandchildren, Evan and Lauren Simms. In Indianapolis, she is survived by nieces and nephews: Carmen and Patty Helms, Mark and Terry Beach and their children and grandchildren. She is also fondly remembered by Grier family in-laws and many nieces and nephews. In Atlanta, Georgia, she is survived by her niece Tonya Banks and her children and grandchildren.
Marilyn was a compassionate and loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be sadly missed by family and her many friends.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 25, 2019