Marilyn J. Hackleman
Indianapolis - 73, passed away October 25, 2019. She was born on October 17, 1946 in Indianapolis, Indiana. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 11-1pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East. There will be a memorial service following at 1pm also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association. To view the full obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019