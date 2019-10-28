Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East
Marilyn J. Hackleman


1946 - 2019
Marilyn J. Hackleman Obituary
Marilyn J. Hackleman

Indianapolis - 73, passed away October 25, 2019. She was born on October 17, 1946 in Indianapolis, Indiana. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 11-1pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East. There will be a memorial service following at 1pm also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association. To view the full obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019
