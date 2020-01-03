|
Marilyn J. Knox
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Marilyn, 84, on December 21, 2019.
Marilyn was affectionately known as "Mimi" to her family. She was born on October 5, 1935 in Indianapolis, IN to Dorothy and Charles Wollenweber and attended Arsenal Technical High School.
In 1955 she married the love of her life, Thomas, J. Knox, who preceded her in death. They had five children, Rie Knox, Michael J. Knox, Sandra J. Arnold (Patrick), James J. Knox and Christopher T. Knox, as well as nine grandchildren all of whom survive her.
Mimi was the most loving, kindest, and funny person you could ever meet. She was always willing to lend an ear to anyone that needed to talk or to offer help whenever she could. She was beautiful inside and out.
Inurnment services will be private. However, a Celebration of Life will take place in the spring at a date to be announced later.
Donations may made be in her honor to the or the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020