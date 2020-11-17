1/1
Marilyn L. (Steinkuehler) McGrath
1930 - 2020
Marilyn L. (Steinkuehler) McGrath

Greenwood - Marilyn L. (Steinkuehler) McGrath, 90, of Greenwood, IN passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Greenwood Meadows Nursing Home in Greenwood.

She was born July 30, 1930 in Indianapolis to William and Louise (Hassler) Steinkuehler. She married Jack S. McGrath on January 23, 1954 at St. John's Catholic Church in Indianapolis, IN, he preceded her in death September 12, 2011 and their first daughter Sandy McGrath in late 1954. Survivors include two daughters; Susan M. McGrath (Julie) of Indianapolis, IN, Laura A. Sutton (Dan) of Greenwood, IN and one son Tim McGrath (Becky) of Greenwood, IN five grandchildren Chris Sutton, Derek Sutton (Kourtney), Lindsey McGrath, Natalie Lee (J.J.), Lexie McGrath and four great-grandchildren Cali Sutton, Nora Sutton, Hudson Lee, Harrison Lee.

She graduated from Thomas Carr Howe High School in Indianapolis in 1948 and the Methodist Nursing School in 1951. Among various RN assignment, she retired working for Dr. Onyette in Greenwood in 1978. She was a member of St Francis and Claire Catholic Church of Greenwood. To her wishes, there will be only a private family celebration of life.

Swartz Family Church and Chapel ~ Funeral and Cremation Services in Greenwood, IN is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-881-0202.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
