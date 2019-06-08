|
Marilyn L. Mossbarger Lewis
Indianapolis - 87, passed away June 4, 2019. She was born June 12, 1931 in Evansville, IN, to the late Theodore R. and Mary L. Mossbarger. Marilyn married Raymond Gilbert Lewis, and he preceded her in death March 11, 2016. She was a Registered Nurse for Community Hospital East for 16 years. Marilyn was a member of Old Bethel United Methodist Church and Beta Sigma Phi Philanthropic Sorority.
Visitation will be Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. with funeral services there Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Linda L. Monette and Laura L. Frederick; sister, Joyce A. Johnson; and five grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's honor to Angela Hospice Care Center, 14100 Newburg Road, Livonia, MI 48154. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 8, 2019