Marilyn L. Muhlenfeld
Noblesville - 85, passed away February 18, 2019. Marilyn was employed with Kodak, until retirement. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church and the John Purdue Club. Marilyn enjoyed many years of volunteerism with Girl Scouts, teaching Sunday school and VBS, Stephen Ministry, Prayer Ministry, choir, The Apple Store, Senior Citizens Organization, Inc. and Oasis one-on-one HSE student tutoring.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Laurie Therrien, Kathy (Patrick) Marsh and Nancy Upchurch; and grandchildren, Justin Upchurch, Lindsay (Andrew) Arthur, Nathan Upchurch and Garrett Marsh. Marilyn requested that memorial contributions be made to Safe Families for Children in Central Indiana, 7168 Graham Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250 and/or Bethel Lutheran Church Roof Fund, 20650 Cumberland Rd., Noblesville, IN 46062. Arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 21, 2019