Marilyn M. Phillips
Indianapolis - Passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was born October 11, 1930 in New Haven, Connecticut to Ira Curtis and Mae Doughty Matheny. Her parents; husband, J. Harris Phillips; and son, John, preceded her in death. Marilyn is survived by two daughters, Lucinda (Roger) Schmelzer and Mary Page (Edmund) Gomez; granddaughter, Amanda (Matthew) Herron; great-granddaughters, Violet Mae and Olivia Herron; and grandsons, Jack, Charles, Stuart and Benjamin Gomez.
Marilyn had a very active life. She was always thinking of others and wanting to make her community a better place. Marilyn spent years involved in The Girl Scouts of America, Meals on Wheels, and The Shepherd Center. She was also a devoted member of her church for 50 years. During that time she was involved in many of their missions; the ones dear to her heart included the St. Mary's Guild, the Alter Guild and The Nativity Outreach.
In addition to her desire to serve others, Marilyn also enjoyed being physically active. She adored her amazing Healthplex buddies who provided a fun atmosphere while she exercised. However, the center of Marilyn's world was the devotion she showed to her seven grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grammy/Ninny was their biggest fan and cheerleader in everything they set out to do. She never missed out on their birthday parties, graduation ceremonies, and concerts, and she was a constant presence in the bleachers at their sporting events. Marilyn will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her; we will always be grateful for the memory of the beautiful woman who we were blessed to have in our lives. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Amanda, Jenny and Molly, the three incredible nurses who provided immense emotional support for Marilyn's two daughters and who devotedly and tenderly cared for Marilyn during the end of her life.
Due to the current Covid-19 restriction guidelines, a family-only memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020. A Celebration of Life party will be planned for all of Marilyn's friends and family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 7300 Lantern Road, Indianapolis, IN 46256. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com
