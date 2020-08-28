Marilyn Maxine Stumph



Indianapolis - Marilyn Maxine Stumph, 94, of Indianapolis, entered into eternal rest on August 28, 2020.



A private graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Bill.



Arrangements have been entrusted to G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marilyn's name may be made to Tapestry Church (preferably the church choir).









