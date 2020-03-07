|
Marilyn (Chillo) Murrell Davis
Indianapolis - Marilyn Anne (Chillo) Murrell Davis passed away on March 5, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born in Chicago, IL on August 22, 1935 to parents, John and Anna Magdalena (Dratnol) Chillo. She graduated from St. Agnes Academy. During her career, Marilyn worked as a controller for Top Value Fabrics, retiring in 1991.
Marilyn enjoyed bowling, playing piano, gardening and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She was proud to tell of the time she was a contestant on Wheel of Fortune. She also enjoyed working crossword and word puzzles and playing solitaire on her computer. She loved Vegas, and even married her husband Ted there in 1998. She was a great cook and adored spending time with her beloved group of lifelong friends, whom she remained in contact with since her childhood.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Murrell and husband, Theodore Davis.
She is survived by her children: John Murrell (Karen), Joe Murrell, Jerilyn Watkins (Paul), Andrew Murrell and Brian Murrell (Diana Quintal); grandchildren: Amie Stamper, Josh Still, Krista Watkins, Kathleen Niederhauser, Bradley Murrell, Taylor Watkins, Reece Murrell, Lucinda Quintal and Andreas Murrell; and four great-grandchildren: Alexis Nicole, Brynna, Daniel and Nicholas.
A memorial service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, where friends may call from 10am until the service time.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020