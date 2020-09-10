Marilyn Norris Hamaker
Indianapolis - Marilyn Norris Hamaker, 78, passed away suddenly on September 5, 2020. She was born to Loretta and Fredrick Norris on March 8, 1942 in Dayton Ohio. Marilyn was a member of Grace Methodist Church, attended Fairview High School in Dayton, and graduated from DePauw University in 1964. That year, she married James Hamaker of Indianapolis; during his medical training they moved to Baltimore, Milwaukee, Lexington, and finally back to Indianapolis in 1975. Their daughter Catherine was born in 1970.
Marilyn was powerfully artistic and constantly creative. She used her talents to paint, to draw, and to create amazing Halloween costumes and inspiring craft projects for Cathy and her friends. Fabric arts was her true calling, and her award-winning quilts graced national shows, the state fair, and the walls of her home. She proudly led Girl Scout Troop 1309 throughout Cathy's childhood, was president of the Park Tudor Mother's Association, and helped to found a quilting group, the Charm Club, of which she was still an emeritus member.
Marilyn and Jim shared a love of travel and took many wonderful trips together. She loved old movies, visiting Disney World, and all types of art and theater. In recent years she renewed her engagement with the performing arts by serving on the board of Actors Theater of Indiana. She loved all animals, particularly cats. Her sense of humor and quick wit will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
There will be a brief graveside service at Crown Hill Cemetery on Tuesday September 15 at 11 am. Please meet at the gatehouse by 11 for the short drive to the gravesite; social distancing will be observed during the service.
Marilyn is survived by husband Dr. James Hamaker, daughter Catherine Hamaker, and cousins David Linn and Dale Linn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Actors Theater of Indiana (http://atistage.org/
) and/or the Owen County Humane Society (https://ochumane.org/donate-new/
).