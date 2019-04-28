Marilyn Peachin



Indianapolis - Marilyn Opie Peachin, beloved mother, grandmother, writer and friend passed away in Indianapolis on Friday, April 26. She was 88.



Marilyn was born in Evansville, Indiana on November 30, 1930 to Flora Langsam Opie and Irving Opie.



She graduated from Purdue University in 1952, where she met her late husband Earle Peachin, a founding partner in Indianapolis accounting firm Peachin/Schwartz/Weingardt.



An avid cook and writer, Marilyn chose to work outside the home for much of her life. She held various editorial positions, wrote a cookbook and volunteered for community organizations. She was a former board member and Vice President of the National Council of Jewish Women and former board member of the Jewish Community Relations Council.



Her writing career began in the promotions department at The Indianapolis Star, in 1952. She was there until 1954, and went on to serve several years in the 60s and 70s as bulletin editor for the Indianapolis Jewish Community Center.



Marilyn served in many other positions throughout her life. They include director of Indianapolis United Christmas Service, public relations director for Indiana Rehabilitations Services, public relations coordinator for the School of Continuing Studies, Indiana University, food editor and writer at Indianapolis Monthly, and cofounder and vice president of Wordsworth, a small advertising company. She was a charter board member of Miles for Myeloma, a fundraising committee for multiple myeloma research at Indiana University Cancer Center.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Earle. They were active members of Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation.



Survivors include daughter, Jody Thomas, Indianapolis; son, Dr. Michael Peachin (Beate Witzler), of Princeton Junction, New Jersey; and three granddaughters, Ellen Thomas, Antonia and Nora Peachin.



The family would like to express their gratitude to Connie Hughes for her loving care and companionship.



A memorial service is planned for 1PM Monday, April 29 at Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019