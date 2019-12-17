|
|
Marilyn Pesci
Indianapolis - Marilyn J. Brown Pesci, 78 of Indianapolis passed away December 15, 2019. She was born August 2, 1941 in Rushville the daughter of William Edward and Ruth E. Brown. Marilyn was a 1959 graduate of Milroy High and a 1960 graduate of Indiana Business College. Marilyn was an Executive Secretary for the first four Deans, Indiana University School of Nursing (IUSON) September 1960-June 2003. She retired after 43 years on June 30, 2003. She received the following awards: The Glenn W. Irwin, Jr. M.D. Experience Excellence Recognition Award, IUPUI, 1992; IU School of Nursing Staff Council Recognition Award, 1999; Special Recognition Award, IU School of Nursing Alumni Association, 2001; Recognized as one of the outstanding staff leaders on the IUPUI campus during the 6th Annual Women's Leadership Program; first recipient of the Marilyn J. Pesci Staff Award (created by IUSON at the time of her retirement 2003); after retirement she was a member of the Archives Committee, IUSON; and the Retired Indiana Public Employees Association (RIPEA). Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and stepdaughter, Jennifer F. Pesci. She is survived by her beloved husband of over 37 years, William A. Pesci; her beloved step children, Angela M. (Gary) Shinkle and Thomas P. Pesci; brother, Frederick R. (Sharon) Brown; nieces, Michele (Phillip) King and Angela (Brian) Sloan; nephew, Douglas Brown; and several cousins. A funeral service will held at 10 a.m. Saturday December 21, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: I.U. Foundation, School of Nursing P.O. Box 6460 Indianapolis, IN 46206
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019