Marilyn Rae Dixon

Marilyn Rae Dixon Obituary
Marilyn Rae Dixon

Greenfield - Marilyn Rae Dixon of Greenfield passed away April 14, 2020 at the age of 81.

Marilyn was a consummate learner receiving her Bachelor's degree from Indiana Central College and receiving several Masters and certifications from the IU School of Education. She taught many grades and subjects throughout the years, but she spent over 40 years teaching the first grade for the Mt. Vernon Schools. She was an avid musician and played the organ for her church, Otterbein United Methodist.

Marilyn is survived by daughters Robin Lynne (Daniel) Morford, Kimberley Rae (Robert Cook) Dixon-Cook; son Gregory Paul Dixon; grandchildren Joshua Robert and David Paul Morford, Lauren Diane Dixon, Vincent Gregory Dixon, and Cassandra Rae Cook; great-grandson Keanu; and sister Patricia Morton.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert P. Dixon in 2010 and her daughter-in-law Janis Dixon. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

The family is holding private services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, the , or the . Leave a condolence for the family at FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
