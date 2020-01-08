|
|
Marilyn Rhude
Fishers - Marilyn Rhude, 84, of Fishers, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at her home after an extended illness. She was born on October 3, 1935 to John G. and Mary Kathryn (LaHue) Lantz in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Through the years Marilyn was active with the Scottish Rite Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, and Republican Party. She retired from the Indiana Senate after serving many years in various positions on the staff. Marilyn received The Sagamore of the Wabash for her dedicated service.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Miles; grandsons, Ryan Miles (significant other, Brandy, and her sons Cody and Wes) and William Miles; sister, Joann Beuoy; niece, Mary Ellen Butz; nephews, John R. and Steven M. Beuoy; and many other family members and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Rhude; and her niece, Cherie Beuoy-Richardson.
Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road in Fishers, with Rev. Stanley R. Sutton officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at New Palestine Cemetery in New Palestine, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134 or www.copdfoundation.org/Take-Action/Donate/Donate-Now.aspx
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020