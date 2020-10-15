1/1
Marilyn "Joyce" Rumpel
Marilyn "Joyce" Rumpel

Fairland - Marilyn "Joyce" Rumpel, 88, died October 10, 2020, at her home in Fairland, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Irma Rumpel. She is survived by nephews Byron and Curtis Baldwin.

Joyce proudly served in the United States Navy from 1953 to 1955. She lived on her Fairland farm for 55 years and was active in the Fairland Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, October 20th at the Fairland Fire Hall with greetings to start at 1:00 pm followed by a service at 2:00 pm. Social distancing will be strictly observed and masks will be required of all.

I lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
