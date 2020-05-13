Marilyn Ruth DavisIndianapolis - Marilyn Ruth Davis, of Indianapolis passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was 86 years old. Marilyn was born August 11, 1933 in Indianapolis to the late Asa and Anice Davis. Marilyn was past Oracle of the Social order of the Beauceant, and member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She retired from RCA, and as a dental office manager. Marilyn is survived by her children, Linda, John, Debbie, Robert, Gary and Terry, as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Private graveside services for Marilyn Ruth Davis will be held on Wednesday, May 20 at 2:00 PM at Washington Park East Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory - Franklin Township Chapel.