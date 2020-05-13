Marilyn Ruth Davis
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Ruth Davis

Indianapolis - Marilyn Ruth Davis, of Indianapolis passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was 86 years old. Marilyn was born August 11, 1933 in Indianapolis to the late Asa and Anice Davis. Marilyn was past Oracle of the Social order of the Beauceant, and member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She retired from RCA, and as a dental office manager. Marilyn is survived by her children, Linda, John, Debbie, Robert, Gary and Terry, as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Private graveside services for Marilyn Ruth Davis will be held on Wednesday, May 20 at 2:00 PM at Washington Park East Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory - Franklin Township Chapel.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Service
02:00 PM
Washington Park East Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Franklin Township Chapel
5950 East Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237-2207
(317) 783-3653
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved