Marilyn S. Ring
Indianapolis - 87, of Indianapolis, departed this life Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born February 21, 1933 in Bloomington, Indiana to the late Lester L. and Dola (Hayes) Crouch. She was a graduate of The University School in Bloomington, Class of 1951.
Marilyn was a long time and dedicated member of Christ the King Catholic Church and also a member of the Jukebox Teen Canteen.
Marilyn loved her family dearly. Her life's focus was 'love' to her four children and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Gene Ring in 2001. Gene was an Indiana legend and Hall of Famer, a former basketball and baseball player at Indiana University who moved onto play professional baseball. Her parents, Dola and Lester had operated Circle Drive Inn and The Sweet Shop in Bloomington where many wonderful memories were made. Marilyn especially enjoyed the holiday season, with great generosity, especially at Christmas, having gifts for everyone in her life. Marilyn loved tending to her garden with so many flowers. She especially took great pride in her poppies. Her kind and loving heart towards family, friends and pets will be missed, but not forgotten. She was a fun, smiling angel to all of us, and is now an angel above…
Marilyn is survived by her loving children, Robert E. Ring, Susan M. Ring, Cheryl (Timothy) Ring Corey and J. Steven Ring; grateful grandchildren, Chris A. Ring, Nicholas S. Corey, Peter C. Corey and Natalie E. Corey Tangen; and great-granddaughter, Lucy Tangen. In addition to her parents and husband, Marilyn is also preceded in death by her sister, Julia Crouch Kane and brother, Richard Crouch.
Due to current restrictions of Covid 19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church on Monday, June 1st officiated by longtime friend, Fr. Thomas Kovatch. Entombment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of attending Mass, please consider joining Marilyn's family at 2:00 pm at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens for an outdoor Celebration of Life. Your favorite white flowers are welcome!
Online condolences are available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 27 to May 28, 2020.