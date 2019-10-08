|
Marilyn Shirley (Morton) Corbitt
Indianapolis - We rejoice the life of Marilyn Corbitt, 80, Indianapolis, who passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019 as a result of complications from Alzheimer's Disease. Never in her life did Marilyn meet a stranger. She was many things to many people, and lived a life defined by her generosity to others.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Dr. Earl Corbitt, veterinarian; father, Moreland Morton; mother, Juanita Singleton; and son, Corey Corbitt. She was a patient mother to her surviving children, Ronald Corbitt, Sr, Cathy Jones, Henry (Cathy) Corbitt and David (Kristin) Corbitt. She was blessed with 8 grandchildren, Ronald Corbitt, Jr, Kyle Corbitt, Ashley Scurlock, Bryce Jones, Caden Corbitt, Camille Corbitt, Greysen Corbitt and Bella Corbitt; and will be deeply missed by her aunt, Bebe Courtney, and many sisters/brothers-in law, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 11 from 5-8PM at Stuart Mortuary, 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis. A celebration of life will be held at Stuart Mortuary on Saturday, October 12 at 11:00AM. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer's' Association; to donate, please go to http://act.alz.org/goto/Marilyncorbitt.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019