Marilyn Sue HaddixIndianapolis - 84, passed away May 27, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1936 in Beech Grove, Indiana as the daughter of Francis and Mildred Swisher. Marilyn is survived by her children: Patricia (Ralph) Fink, Alexis (James) Begley, Sharon Haddix, Steven Haddix, Debbie Dobbs Vernon; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. The family will be holding private services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.