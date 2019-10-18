Services
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Willcox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Willcox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Willcox Obituary
Marilyn Willcox

Clarksville - Marilyn WIllcox, 68, of Clarksville, IN. passed away Wednesday night at her home. She grew up in Holy Name Perish and was a 1969 graduate of Chartrand High School in Indianapolis. She was married to the love of her life, Paul for 36 years. Marilyn never met a stranger. Her laugh was contagious and her smile lit up the room. Her generosity and kindness were shared with her family, friends, and community. Marilyn was an avid Purdue fan loved attending club events. She worked as a disability determination clerk where she won clerical of the year. She will be missed by her family and friends. We know she is in God's hands and walking with her mom and those who preceded her to heaven. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Riley Children's Foundation. Visitation: 2-7pm Monday at Naville and Seabrook Funeral Homes In New Albany, IN. with service on Tuesday at 10 am.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now