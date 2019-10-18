|
|
Marilyn Willcox
Clarksville - Marilyn WIllcox, 68, of Clarksville, IN. passed away Wednesday night at her home. She grew up in Holy Name Perish and was a 1969 graduate of Chartrand High School in Indianapolis. She was married to the love of her life, Paul for 36 years. Marilyn never met a stranger. Her laugh was contagious and her smile lit up the room. Her generosity and kindness were shared with her family, friends, and community. Marilyn was an avid Purdue fan loved attending club events. She worked as a disability determination clerk where she won clerical of the year. She will be missed by her family and friends. We know she is in God's hands and walking with her mom and those who preceded her to heaven. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Riley Children's Foundation. Visitation: 2-7pm Monday at Naville and Seabrook Funeral Homes In New Albany, IN. with service on Tuesday at 10 am.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019