Marilynn Ann Hammond



Marilynn Ann Hammond, passed away May 1, 2020.



She was born in Greencastle Indiana, February14,1924. Her parents were Rex and Helen Crask. Marilynn grew up in Greencastle, graduating from GHS and then attended DePauw University. She received her RN degree in a collaborative program with Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Marilynn enjoyed her fellow nursing students, and maintained friendships with her colleagues for years to follow.



Her nursing career included hospital work, private duty assignments and the school nurse. She was fondly known as "Nursie ," among the students in Greencastle Schools.



She married CB Hammond in 1945 and together they raised three children. She and CB had 69 years together before he passed away in 2015. She is survived by Craig (Candice) Hammond, Greenfield, IN, Kirk (Tamsin ) Hammond MDs, La Jolla, CA .And Annette Hammond, Longmont CO. The family includes eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Marilynn enjoyed being with " the girls" as they spent Saturdays antiquing, or golfing or sharing their needlework. She was an avid reader, keeping three books going at the same time. She loved having the family visit. And the family looked forward to dinner at Granny's, because she was a masterful cook.



She will be fondly remembered for her delightful sense of humor, and her love of books, having one with her always. She will be missed.



We thank the staff of Woodland Terrace for their excellent care. Especially during this pandemic, they happily served as"our family".



Our family is planning a private celebration of her life, at a future date.



We ask that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in her memory to the DePauw Student Fund.



Robert Bottoms Alumni and Development Center, 201 E. Seminary St. #226, Greencastle, IN 46135









