Marion Smith (age 84) a retired General Motors executive, was a Chief Engineer for Allison Transmission Division where he worked 40 years.
He graduated from General Motors Institute, later received his Masters of Engineering at Purdue University, MBA at Indiana University, and took extensive coursework at Christian Theological Seminary.
Marion was extremely involved in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) as elder, teacher and committee worker at Northwood Christian Church, Moderator of The Christian Church of Indiana, served on the denominations' Christian Men's Fellowship Commission, Commission on Finance, Church Finance Council, General Board and Administrative Committee.
He was very involved as a volunteer with non-profit organizations, was named Volunteer of the Year for the Greater Indianapolis' Habitat for Humanity chapter in 1995 and 1998 and received the Sertoma Service to Mankind Award in 1997.
He was an avid sports fan participating in golf, tennis, bicycling, fishing basketball and softball, enjoyed woodworking and travelling. He visited most of the continental US, Hawaii, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marilyn (Calvin) Smith, son Mark and wife Dianne Kiess, daughter Marcia and four grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019