Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Robin Run Village
5354 W. 62nd Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Mayo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion E. Mayo Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marion E. Mayo Jr. Obituary
Marion E. Mayo Jr.

Indianapolis - Marion E. Mayo Jr., 71, passed away May 31, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Kitsy, sisters Shirley A. and Margaret J, niece Marilyn Hall (Greensboro, NC), and other relatives and friends. A Memorial service for Marion will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1:30 at Robin Run Village 5354 W. 62nd Street, where he has lived for the last two years. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to perform an "act of kindness "and share it with his family by emailing to [email protected]
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now