Marion E. Mayo Jr.
Indianapolis - Marion E. Mayo Jr., 71, passed away May 31, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Kitsy, sisters Shirley A. and Margaret J, niece Marilyn Hall (Greensboro, NC), and other relatives and friends. A Memorial service for Marion will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1:30 at Robin Run Village 5354 W. 62nd Street, where he has lived for the last two years. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to perform an "act of kindness "and share it with his family by emailing to [email protected]
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019