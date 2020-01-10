Services
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Marion G.w. Purvis Jr. Obituary
Marion G.W. Purvis, Jr.

Indianapolis - 63, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Debra Kay (Scroggham) Purvis; Mother, Ruth Purvis; children, Christi Horn, Michael Scroggham, Crystal Purvis and Amanda Scroggham (Laura Holloway); siblings, Roy, Kim Faulkner, Jerry, Joy Cooper and Gary; and several grand and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral Home with a service at 2 p.m. Compete obituary: www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
