Marion G.W. Purvis, Jr.
Indianapolis - 63, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Debra Kay (Scroggham) Purvis; Mother, Ruth Purvis; children, Christi Horn, Michael Scroggham, Crystal Purvis and Amanda Scroggham (Laura Holloway); siblings, Roy, Kim Faulkner, Jerry, Joy Cooper and Gary; and several grand and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral Home with a service at 2 p.m. Compete obituary: www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020