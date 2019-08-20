|
Marion Hensley
Fortville - Marion C. Hensley, 82, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. He retired as a field representative for an Insurance Service Office.
He is survived by wife Marthanna (Johnson) Hensley; children: Marion P. Hensley; Mark Hensley and Maria West; 7 granchildren, 3 great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life: Wed, Aug. 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Gravel Lawn Cemetery Chapel. Visitation: Wed. from 12:00 pm until celebration begins. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 20, 2019