Marion L. Pettijohn
Greenfield - Marion L. Pettijohn, age 95, of Greenfield, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Gosport, Indiana on June 8, 1925 to James Merle and Edna (Coffey) Pettijohn. He graduated from Gosport High School in 1943. Mr. Pettijohn served in the U.S. Army during WWII in 1943-1946 as a Tec-5. He was a member of the 82nd Signal Battalion, 10th Army Regiment serving in the Philippines, Okinawa, and Japan. He married Frieda (Jamison) on October 18, 1947 in Indianapolis.
He worked for Sears for 41 years. Mr. Pettijohn was a member of Trinity Park United Methodist Church and was a former member of the West Newton Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed swimming, bowling, golfing, spending time with family, and traveling to almost all 50 states and several European countries.
Mr Pettijohn is survived by his wife of 72 years, Frieda Pettijohn; son, Brent (Jill) Pettijohn of Greenfield; grandson, Brad (Amber) Pettijohn; great-grandsons, Dylan and Colten; great-granddaughter Emersyn; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Edna Pettijohn; brothers, Donald Pettijohn and Merle Pettijohn, Jr.; sister-in-law, Joyce Pettijohn; daughter-in-law, Diana Pettijohn; and three nephews, Jerry, Larry, and Bryan.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary and Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, Indiana. A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Mike Manning will be officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Indianapolis with military honors rendered by the U.S. Army & the Indianapolis Metropolitan Military Honor Guard. As a reminder, masks are required in public indoor spaces and please practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made by mail to Trinity Park United Methodist Church, 207 W. Park Ave., Greenfield, IN 46140 or envelopes will be available at the mortuary. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com
.