Marion Louise Azure
Indianapolis - 79, passed away July 31, 2019. She was born September 1, 1939 to the late George and Nythella "Micky" Foster. Marion married Leo "Lee" Azure, December 2, 1967, and he preceded her in death June 17, 2008. Marion was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd. with funeral services there Monday at 2:00 p.m.
Marion is survived by her children, Lori (Eric) Baade, Lisa (Eggie) Burgis, Brenda (Wayne) Mills, Shawnee Meyers, Deeanna Azure and Scott (Auretta) Azure, Sr.; siblings, Ronnie Foster, Buddy Foster, Rosie Long, Jerry Foster and Dolly Richardet; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. A son-in-law, Will Meyers; and siblings, Luella Foster, Jimmy Foster, Janice Stephenson and Carolyn Greely, preceded her in death. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Vincent Hospice. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 2, 2019