Services
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Azure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Louise Azure


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Louise Azure Obituary
Marion Louise Azure

Indianapolis - 79, passed away July 31, 2019. She was born September 1, 1939 to the late George and Nythella "Micky" Foster. Marion married Leo "Lee" Azure, December 2, 1967, and he preceded her in death June 17, 2008. Marion was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd. with funeral services there Monday at 2:00 p.m.

Marion is survived by her children, Lori (Eric) Baade, Lisa (Eggie) Burgis, Brenda (Wayne) Mills, Shawnee Meyers, Deeanna Azure and Scott (Auretta) Azure, Sr.; siblings, Ronnie Foster, Buddy Foster, Rosie Long, Jerry Foster and Dolly Richardet; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. A son-in-law, Will Meyers; and siblings, Luella Foster, Jimmy Foster, Janice Stephenson and Carolyn Greely, preceded her in death. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Vincent Hospice. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now