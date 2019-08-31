|
|
Marjorie A. Sims
Indianapolis - Marjorie A. Sims was born September 27, 1943 in Eldorado, Arkansas to the late Vera Juanita Givens, where she grew up and completed her early education. Marjorie received her bachelor's degree from Arkansas AM&N and receive her master's degree from Butler University. She was a teacher for 43 years in the Indianapolis Public School District.
In 1965, Marjorie united in holy matrimony to Andrew G. Sims and shared 54 wonderful years together and from that union two daughters were born, Kimberly M Sims and Andrea Nicole (Sims) Ekiyor. Marjorie enjoyed spending time with her grandson Emil and watching him participate in team sports. Marjorie was a loving and caring devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and role model, always thinking about family and others first. To know her was to love her.
Marjorie was a devoted member of Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church and later united with Christ Our King Christian Church. She served as an Usher and Stewardess. Marjorie also enjoyed volunteering for community events with her daughters and grandson.
On Wednesday, August 28, 2019 our dear heart was called on to glory. Marjorie A. Sims was preceded in death by her parents, Vera Juanita Givens and Marvin "Pops" Givens; aunt and uncle, Flora Eastman and Julius Eastman. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her husband, Andrew G. Sims; daughters, Kimberly Sims (Melvin) and Andrea Ekiyor (Emil); grandson Emil J. Ekiyor; Brother, Marvin Givens; one god daughter, Sherece Johnson; a host of many loving relatives, nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Christ Our King Christian Church, 2701 North California Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208 from 10am-12pm. Funeral Services will follow at 12pm. Burial at Washington Park North Cemetery. Please share an online condolence or a memory of Marjorie at www.flannerbuchanan.com. Arrangements Entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019