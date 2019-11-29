|
Dr. Marjorie Chenault Parker
Dr. Marjorie Chenault Parker, the youngest of six siblings, was born on October 19, 1925 in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky to Mrs. Viola Y.C. Grubbs and Charles Chenault and went from labor to reward on November 26, 2019.
After graduating from W.E.B. DuBois High School in Mt. Sterling, she went to Kentucky State College (now Kentucky State University) where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in 1946. Subsequent to this degree, Marjorie earned her Master's degree in Education from Indiana University in 1971 and was conferred with an honorary Doctoral degree from Kentucky State University in 1994.
After her graduation in 1946, Marjorie relocated to Indianapolis, Indiana where she began her career working for the Disciples of Christ (Christian Church) and joined Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. where she was a Golden Life member for over 70 years. Marjorie was no stranger to community service with fifty years' of service as a teacher in the Indianapolis Public School system (days at Arsenal Technical High School and nights at Crispus Attucks High School); as a member of the Indianapolis Teachers' Union, the National Council of Negro Women, the Butler Tarkington Neighborhood Association, and the National Convocation of the Disciples of Christ (Christian Church); an officer in the Kentucky State University Alumni Association, an active participant in all the activities in which her children were involved including den mother and class mother; an elder at Faith United Christian Church, and as a longtime member of both Second Christian Church and Light of the World Christian Church for over 70 years.
The widow of Russell J. Parker, Sr., who passed away in March 2019, and a devoted mother, Marjorie is survived by three sons, two daughters-in-law, six grandsons, three great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
Services will be private and arrangements have been entrusted to Grundy Memorial Chapel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019