Marjorie F. O'Brien-DesRoches
Indianapolis - Marjorie F. (Stroud) O'Brien-DesRoches, 98, of Indianapolis, passed away Feb. 15, 2019. Visitation: Mon., Feb. 18, 2019 3-7pm in the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. Morning prayers: Tues., Feb. 19, 2019 9am in the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial: Tues., 10am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 126 W. Georgia Street, Indianapolis. Burial: Holy Cross Cemetery. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com to view the entire obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 17, 2019