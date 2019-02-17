Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
126 W. Georgia Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Indianapolis - Marjorie F. (Stroud) O'Brien-DesRoches, 98, of Indianapolis, passed away Feb. 15, 2019. Visitation: Mon., Feb. 18, 2019 3-7pm in the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. Morning prayers: Tues., Feb. 19, 2019 9am in the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial: Tues., 10am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 126 W. Georgia Street, Indianapolis. Burial: Holy Cross Cemetery. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com to view the entire obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 17, 2019
