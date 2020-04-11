|
|
Marjorie Grace Woods
Carmel - Marjorie Grace Woods, 92, born February 10, 1928 in Jasonville, Indiana and a long-time resident of Carmel, passed away Friday, April 10th at IU North Hospital. She had been a resident of Carmel Health & Living for the past three years.
Marjorie's life was filled with volunteering for many organizations such as the Red Cross, Indiana State Mental Hospital and her church, Northview Christian Life where she helped sponsor refugees from Estonia. She loved making a difference wherever she could and lived a life of giving.
She is predeceased by her husband Robert M. Woods. She is survived by her daughter Michele McKay (Gary) and son Michael Woods (Marianne Glick), her grandchildren Amanda McKay, Brittany and Kathy Woods and Amy Johnson, her great grandchildren Olivia, Christopher, Mike, Micah and Ellianna and her brother Wayne Buckallew.
Marjorie will be buried in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 9700 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46250 on Monday, April 13th in a private ceremony. In memory of Marjorie and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Ivy Tech COVID-19 Relief Fund at https://impact.ivytech.edu/project/20445
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020