Marjorie H. Hanna
Marjorie H. Hanna

Marjorie H. Hanna, 96, of Speedway, passed away on October 25, 2020. Marjorie was the loving mother of 9 children and she was a former business owner on many businesses. Survivors include her children, Frank, Donna, Larry, Sandy, Harry and Darryl. She had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marjorie will be greatly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Harry C. Hanna and 3 of her children. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Legacy Cremation Funeral Services - Indianapolis with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Floral Park cemetery.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
