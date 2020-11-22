Marjorie Hampton
Plainfield - Marjorie McCollum Hampton, 93, of Plainfield, passed away November 21, 2020. She was born September 3, 1927 to Everett and Lena (Phillips) McCollum. She was a 1945 graduate of Stilesville High School. She was married to Morris Hampton for 63 years until his death in 2010. In addition to being a secretary at Stilesville Elementary School, Marjorie was an engaged farmer's wife. She was a lifelong Quaker and a member of Plainfield Friends Meeting. Marjorie is survived by daughters, Diana (Clark) Hadley and Faye Mosier; grandchildren, Lindsay (Tim Lisko) Hadley, Evan (Shannon) Mosier, and Rachel Mosier; and great grandchildren, Landin, Ruby and Jase Mosier and Milo Lisko. In addition to her parents and her husband, Marjorie was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Buddy Mosier, 12 sisters/brothers-in-law, and a nephew. Due to Covid-19, funeral services and calling will be private. Burial will take place in Stilesville Cemetery. A special thanks to the staffs at Sugar Grove Senior Living and Brookdale Hospice for the loving care she received during her illness. Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield. Online condolences may be sent to www.hamptongentry.com