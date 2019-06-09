Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Plainfield - Marjorie I. Klay, 94, of Plainfield, went home to be with the Lord on June 6, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 11, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm in the funeral home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:30 am in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Survivors include her sons, Allen (Jonell) and Chris (Debbie) Klay; sister, Loretta Goss; granddaughters, Lori Klay, Lisa (Eric) Gray, Angela (Josh) Healy and Melissa (Luke) Rogers; 6 great grandchildren. Marjorie had a deep love for God, country and her family. Memorial contributions may be sent to Threads of Joy, Plainfield Christian Church (800 Dan Jones Rd, Plainfield, IN 46168).www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019
