Marjorie J. Dunn
Marjorie J. (Carter) Dunn, 90, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed peacefully from this life to heaven on Thursday afternoon, December 19, 2019.
Known to her siblings and childhood friends as Jewel, Marj grew up in rural Jackson County, Indiana. Her parents were Roy and Eunice (Mitchner) Carter. She met Philip G. Dunn in Bloomington, IN in 1950 and they were married there one year later. Marj is survived by Phil and their three sons and their wives: Dr. Stephen P. and Karen Dunn, Mark and Sue Dunn, Col. Timothy G. Dunn, US Army (Ret.) and Sandy Dunn; two sisters: Sue Hill and Margaret Teegarden; ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Marj and Phil lived in Valparaiso, IN until 1962 and then for 54 years on the east side of Indianapolis, IN.
A graduate of Indiana University with a master's degree in Education, Marj taught elementary school in the Indianapolis Public Schools and Warren Township School District for twenty years.
Marj and Phil were members of College Park Church in Indianapolis before relocating to Hartland, WI in 2016. One of her favorite Bible verses was 1 Corinthians 13:12: "For now we see only a reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known."
Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Evert-Luko Funeral Home in Hartland, WI starting at 12 (noon) with Funeral Services at 1 PM followed by burial.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Salvation Army www.salvationarmyusa.org or .
