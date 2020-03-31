|
Marjorie J. Fields
Indianapolis - Marjorie J. Fields, 81, Indianapolis, passed away March 25, 2020. Mrs. Fields was born May 5, 1938, in Indianapolis, to the late Eugene and Winnifred (Campbell) Conner.
She graduated from Emmerich Manual High School in 1956 and was a proud homemaker. Mrs. Fields was a very talented home decorator and took great pride in ensuring that the family home was always beautifully cared for. She will be fondly remembered by a loving family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Fields and a brother, Ronald Conner.
Survivors include three children, Mark (Allison) Fields, Jeff (Sung Hui) Fields, and Debbie Fields; grandchildren, Lisa Fields-Philpott, Matthew Fields, Lincoln Fields, Addison Fields, Christopher Fields, and Angela Fields; great grandchildren, Maycie, Owen, Carter, and Baylee.
According to Mrs. Fields' wishes, services will not be observed. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to the O'Riley Funeral Home. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020