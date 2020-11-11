1/1
Marjorie Jane Miskoweic
Marjorie Jane Miskoweic

Indianapolis - Marjorie Jane Miskoweic, 89, of Indianapolis(formerly of Speedway), passed away at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital on November 10, 2020 from complications of pancreatic cancer. She was born on July 27,1931, to Robert and Florence Patrick.

She married Frank Joseph Miskoweic, Jr. on June 26, 1953. They enjoyed many wonderful years together, which included frequent travels to Europe and most of the U.S. National Parks. Marge worked for the Indiana Bell Telephone

Company in the early 1950's as a switchboard operator, and then went to work for Stephen Collins Foster School #67 as a secretary to the principal. She is survived by her daughters Judy Noblet (Vince Noblet) of Speedway, and Lori Kenney (Dave Kenney) of Corrales, New Mexico; her grandsons Nick Noblet (Natalie Taylor-Noblet) of Indianapolis, IN and Nathan Noblet of Chicago, IL; her great-granddaughters Maya and Haddie Noblet; and her sister Janet Pontius of Boalsburg, PA.

She is preceded in death by her husband Frank, and her brother Ronald Patrick. She was beloved by her family and her many friends. We will dearly miss her sweet smile, loving attitude and gentle soul. We would especially like to thank her Crestwood Angels - Robena, Candy, and Debbie - for all their help with Marge's care. The excellent 6th floor Cancer

Care Nurses will not soon be forgotten for their compassion during Marge's final days. The calling will be at Speedway Christian Church at 10 am, Saturday, November 14, with service to follow at 11 am. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Flanner Buchanan-Speedway are handling arrangements, www.flannerbuchanan.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
