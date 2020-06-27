Marjorie Jent
Plainfield - Marjorie J. Jent, 90 of Plainfield, passed away June 26, 2020 at the Gathering Together. She was born on January 24, 1930 in Indianapolis to the late Michael Anthony and Doris Jones Daly. Marjorie married Norman G. Jent on September 25, 1949 in Indianapolis and he preceded her in death on February 04, 2007. Marjorie worked in the cafeteria at the Plainfield High School for 10 years and also at Laughner's Cafeteria for 10 years, retiring in 1990. Survivors include her sons, Larry (Nancy), David (Caree), Thomas (Jane), Mark Jent; daughter, Carol (Michael) Peterson; sisters, Mary Lamberth, Charlotte Blankenship; grandchildren, Lauren (Matthew) Stephenson, Christopher (Katherine) Jent, Helen, Meredith, Beau, Jackson, Harper Jent, Andrew, Nathan Jent, Madison (Mykel) Cantrell, Allison Jent; step grandchildren, Michael (Heather), Kevin (Julie) Peterson, Susanne (Jason) Baker; great grandchildren, Jude, Noelle Stephenson, Ellen Jane Jent, Harlan Jent, August Cantrell; step great grandchildren, Nathan Peterson, Weston and Cameron Baker. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Norman Jent Jr. and siblings, Michael, Carl Daly, Patricia Sanders and Ann Haverty. Services will be at 5:30 pm on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, with calling from 2:00 pm until the service. Private burial will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hendricks County Senior Services 1201 Sycamore Lane Danville, IN 46122 or to Meals on Wheels of Hendricks County 1000 E Main St Danville, IN 46122. Online condolences may be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.