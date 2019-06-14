|
|
Marjorie Josephine Cunningham
Indianapolis, IN - Marjorie Josephine Cunningham, 89, of Indianapolis passed away on June 9, 2019.
Josephine "Jo" was born the youngest of 5 children to the late Lester Earl Cole and Lottie Anna (Bass) Cole on March 17, 1930 in Shelbyville, Indiana. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who considered motherhood to be her greatest calling in life. Jo was a member of East 91st Street Christian Church for over 50 years and as a member of the Joy Circle, she worked with the ladies to serve the needs of military veterans. She enjoyed crafting, reading, crossword puzzles, music, and country comfort food.
Jo leaves behind her children, Deborah Rohler (Gregory), Robin Steiner (David), Richard Cunningham (Sally); and grandchildren, Nathan Rohler, Johanna Rohler, Lukas Rohler, Benjamin Steiner, Christopher Steiner, Amanda Greenberg (Ben), and Grayson Cunningham (Jerica). She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 56 years, Robert L. Cunningham; and siblings, Kathleen Justus (Lewis), Earl Cole (Evelyn / Mary), Marshall Cole (Georgia), and Wilbur Cole (Frances).
A celebration of life will take place 1:00pm, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Memorial Park, 9350 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229 with visitation from 11:00am-1:00pm at the funeral center. She will be laid to rest at Asbury Cemetery in Morristown, Indiana.
Memorial contributions in Josephine's honor may be made to the St. Vincent Foundation, Attention: Progressive Care Unit, 8402 Harcourt Rd, Suite 210, Indianapolis, IN 46260.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 14, 2019