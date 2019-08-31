|
|
Marjorie June (Webb) Stubbs
Indianapolis, IN. formerly of Carmel, IN. - Marjorie June (Webb) Stubbs, 92, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Carmel, IN passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. A memorial service celebrating her life will be conducted on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 5PM at the Southport United Methodist Church, 1947 East Southport Road, in Indianapolis, IN where the family will receive friends from 4PM until service time at the church. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN, is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information at 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019