Services
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Southport United Methodist Church
1947 East Southport Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Southport United Methodist Church
1947 East Southport Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Stubbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie June (Webb) Stubbs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie June (Webb) Stubbs Obituary
Marjorie June (Webb) Stubbs

Indianapolis, IN. formerly of Carmel, IN. - Marjorie June (Webb) Stubbs, 92, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Carmel, IN passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. A memorial service celebrating her life will be conducted on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 5PM at the Southport United Methodist Church, 1947 East Southport Road, in Indianapolis, IN where the family will receive friends from 4PM until service time at the church. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN, is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information at 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now