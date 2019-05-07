|
|
Marjorie Mann
Indianapolis - Marjorie Mann, 93, of Indianapolis, passed away on May 4, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6:00 pm until the time of service at 7:00 pm at Freidens United Church of Christ, 8300 S. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN. Arrangements by G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home.
Marge will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, IN. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 7, 2019