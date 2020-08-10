1/
Marjorie Pulley Beavers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Pulley Beavers

Marjorie Pulley Beavers, formerly of Westfield, IN, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband, JD, daughters, Carrie and Lori, son, Neil, five granddaughters, two grandsons, and her sister Barbara. She was a stranger to no one and touched the lives of everyone she encountered with her kindness, warmth, and humor. Unable to sit still for long, Marj was an avid bowler, dart thrower, and golfer. She was at her absolute happiest anytime she had the opportunity to be there for her children and grandchildren and catching up with friends. Her children remember her strength as she raised them and always put others ahead of herself. A celebration of her life will be held at some point in the future and in lieu of flowers the family asks everyone to contribute a charitable donation in memory of her name to moosecharities.org to support their efforts to care for children and families.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved